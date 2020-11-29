Robert Earl Burt, 66, of West Hartford, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home. He was born September 11, 1954 in Columbia, MO, son of the late Major Charles Robert and Gertrude (Ohnesorg) Burt. He lived in Saint Louis, MO prior to moving to West Hartford 24 years ago. Mr. Burt was a laborer in a variety of services for many years prior to his retirement. "Bobby" enjoyed bowling, doing word search puzzles, dining and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed following the news from St. Louis and was a regular contributor to the Wounded Warrior Project. He was a loving son and brother, and a loyal and caring friend. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Ronald E. Burt and his wife Elizabeth of Farmington, his nephews, Eric Burt and his nieces, Olivia and Victoria Burt. A service will be celebrated privately by the family. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery in Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NAMI, PO BOX 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 or to St. Mary's Home, 2120 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Bobby's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
