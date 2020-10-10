1/1
Robert Edgar Sirrine
Robert (Bob) Edgar Sirrine, age 90, of Simsbury and West Hartford, CT, passed peacefully on October 7, 2020. Bob was devoted to his loving wife, Barbara Jean (Harlow), of 64 years. He was the son of the late Edgar Ealof and Margaret Ellen (Carroll) Sirrine, and was predeceased by his sister, Margaret "Ellen" (Coughlin) and her husband, Thomas. In addition to his wife, Barbara, Bob leaves behind a daughter, Norma Jean (Sirrine) Ignatowicz and her husband Michael of Canton, CT; son, Michael Robert Sirrine and his wife Jeanette (Sanzo), formerly of South Windsor, CT; four grandchildren: Brian Ignatowicz, Justin Michael Sirrine, Alexandra Lauren Sirrine and Elizabeth Rose Sirrine; two great-grandchildren, Asher and Emerson Rose Ignatowicz; and several nephews. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone. Bob served as a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952. After his service, Bob worked as a pressman for over 30 years and retired from Finlay Printing of Bloomfield, CT, in 1997. He loved the outdoors, including gardening, camping, boating, photography and birding. Bob and Barbara shared their enthusiasm for UConn's women's basketball team, ice cream sundaes, and long drives. His health issues of later years were a burden to him but his optimism was always evident in his smile and demeanor. A graveside service will be held on Monday (October 12, 2020) at 11AM in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, or myasthenia.org.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
1 entry
October 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss Barbara and family, Bob was such a friendly person. I know he will be missed! Annet St. Pierre, I worked with Barbara at Norfeldt elementary school.
Annet St. Pierre (Drake)
Friend
