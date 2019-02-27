Robert Edwin Tibbetts, 71, of Broad Brook passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born January 22, 1948 in Lynn, MA, the son of the late Harold and Dorothy (Graves) Tibbetts. He was a graduate of Lynn English High School and Amherst College and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was passionate about his grandchildren and music, and was in the wine business for over 35 years. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He is survived by his son, Patrick Tibbetts and his wife Jennifer of Westborough, MA; his daughter, Alison Beach and her husband Brian of Westerly, RI; his sister, Joanne Mulready of Hampton, NH; his grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Evan, Abigail, Jordan and Sean. He is also survived by his nephew, Rick and his family in California, and two nieces, Patty and Christine and their families in NH. He was predeceased by his brother, James Tibbetts. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 1 to 4 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor, CT 06088. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com





