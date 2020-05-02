Robert Emmet Duffy Sr, 99, of Ormond Beach, FL died peacefully on April 24, 2020 at home with his beloved wife Jean at his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bob grew up in Forestville, CT with his parents William J. and Rena (O'Connell) Duffy and 5 siblings, all of whom predeceased him, and he was educated in the local school system. Bob was married to Rose (Petano) Duffy of New Britain CT for 38 years and they raised 3 children together, Robert E. Duffy, Jr. of Edgewater, FL, Patricia Duffy of Bristol who passed away in 2011 and Paul Duffy and his wife Donna, of Bristol. Bob also left behind two granddaughters, Christine (Duffy) Nardi and Rose (Duffy) Wilson, both of Bristol, and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Sara Ann Duffy, who died in 2000, they had a special relationship. Wife Rose passed away in 1980. Bob married Jean Kenney Zang of Old Saybrook, CT in 1983 and they lived together in Bristol until 2002 when they relocated to Florida. Bob also left behind two step-daughters, Patricia Ayala of East Berlin, CT and Gail Merrill of Putnam, CT, and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He and Jean lived an extremely happy life and enjoyed many wonderful trips and cruises. Bob proudly served in the Navy in World War II aboard the USS Saidor CVE 117 in the Pacific. He worked as a teamster truck driver for several companies as well as his own. He also worked for General Motors, having retired in 1985. Bob was an avid auto racing fan having his own stock cars, the Shamrock and the "X", in the 1950's and '60's with drivers Dick Eagan and Hully Bunn. Together they raced locally throughout CT and surrounding states as well as on Daytona Beach in Fl. Their greatest win was the 100 mile "Race of Champions" at Langhorne PA in October of 1951. Bob will be truly missed by all who knew him. A memorial and celebration of Bobs life will be held at a future date at St Matthews Church in Forestville, CT.



