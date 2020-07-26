Robert "Bob" F. Cosker, Sr. 60, of Windsor, beloved husband of Deborah (Andrasik) Cosker passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born April 12, 1960 in Hartford son of Kenneth and Roberta (Bartlett) Cosker of Windsor, Bob had lived in Windsor all his life. He had worked for Ductco, LLC as a sheet metal fabricator. He was a member of the NRA and Windsor Marksmen Association. He enjoyed fishing, shooting his guns, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, working with his hands, and most of all spending time with his family. Besides his parents and Deborah, his wife of 18 years, he is survived by a son, Robert F. Cosker, Jr. of Windsor; three siblings, Kennedy Cosker of Santa Cruz, CA, Kimberly Lapointe of Windsor Locks, Donna Jones and her husband Darrell of Thomasville, GA; two grandchildren, Braxton and Jeremy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com