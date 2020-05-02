Robert F. Higgins
Robert F. Higgins, 94, of New Britain, was reunited with his beloved wife Jennie (Tyburski) Higgins on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Michael and Helen (Sheehan) Higgins, he was a longtime New Britain resident and a member of Holy Cross Church. Robert honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He retired from Stanley Works after many years of employment. He is survived by many treasured nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, on a date to be determined. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
