Robert Felix Kasprow, 82, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at St. Mary Home in West Hartford. He was the beloved husband of Julia (Reynolds) Kasprow for 50 years. Born in New Britain on February 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Felix and Mary (Bartkowski) Kasprow. He was a graduate of Newington High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Class of 1960. After serving his country honorably in the US Army, he was employed by Pratt & Whitney for nearly 50 years as a Mechanical Engineer prior to his retirement. An engineer through and through, there was never a problem that couldn't be fixed. Bob was especially proud of the nine patents that he earned during his career. A man of strong faith, he was a communicant of the Church of the Incarnation. He enjoyed skiing, sail boating, and building bird houses. More than anything, he enjoyed time with his family, especially vacations in Cape Cod and Bermuda. Besides his wife Julia, he is survived by two sons, Robert Philip Kasprow and his wife Laura of Furlong, PA and Thomas Daniel Kasprow and his wife Karen of Glastonbury, a daughter, Susan Kasprow Danyluk and her husband James of Simsbury, three grandchildren, Ben Kasprow, Emma Kasprow and Patrick Danyluk as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his sister Lois Sullivan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday (August 8th) at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday (August 7th) at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com