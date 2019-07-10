Robert F. Krieger "Bob" of Mathews County, passed away surrounded by family and friends on July 7, 2019. He was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on February 28, 1954, to the late James and Eleanor Krieger. Bob grew up in West Hartford and Resided in the Hartford area before moving to Virginia in 2014. He graduated from Northwest Catholic High School and attended the University of Hartford, retiring from the insurance industry as a computer programmer. Bob was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous and remained involved until the very end. He was very supportive to many in his community, and made many treasured friendships along the way. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His Wife of 28 years Gloria Tobias Krieger preceded him in death. He is survived by six siblings, John Krieger (Kathy), Marion Diunizio (Mark), Paul Krieger (Sue), Nancy Black (Gordon), Barbara Ronan (George), and Elizabeth Regele (Joe). A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Ware Episcopal Church Parish Hall. All are invited to come and share music, stories, and fellowship. Interment will be held in Vermont, August 17, 2019. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our online guest book. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019