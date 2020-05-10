Robert "Bob" F. Murphy Jr, 80, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, in Branford, CT. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Elizabeth (Igoe) and Robert F. Murphy Sr. on July 5, 1939, Bob was simple man who enjoyed following his daily routines throughout the many places in Connecticut that he lived during his life. His routines often allowed people to get to know his individualistic and charming personality. Known to his grandchildren as Grandpa Bear, he loved to watch their eyes light up when he would offer them a sweet treat. Having had the chance to live with all of his grandchildren at some point during his life, they could always rely on him. Whether it was dropping them off or picking them up at the bus stop, or making sure they weren't risking injury by climbing into the refrigerator, he loved doing his part to watch over them. Although he moved many times over the past 15 years, he always found a home at his favorite breakfast place, Dunkin' Donuts. Wherever he lived, he loved his morning routine of a light and sweet coffee with a plain stick donut. The staff always got to know him well and looked forward to each morning when Bob would arrive, already knowing what his order would be. Prior to his retirement in 2004, he worked in the Shipping and Receiving department at the UConn Health Center for 29 years. In his younger days, he loved watching and playing golf but most of all he loved having a meal with his family. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Ward and her husband Edward of Alexandria, VA, his daughter Stacey Murphy and her husband, Todd Odermatt of Georgetown, TX, his son Robert R. Murphy and his wife Erin of Woodbridge; his grandchildren, Samantha and Cameron McGrail and Brooklyn, Jailyn, Wyatt, and Emrys Murphy as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Andrew, Peter, Michael, and Brian Murphy. Due to the current climate, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



