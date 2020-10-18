1/
Robert F. Rau
Robert F. Rau, 85, of Middletown, beloved husband of Ann (Laborde) Rau, died Monday October 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late John and Elsie (Rienhold) Rau. Prior to his retirement, Robert was employed as an Inspector with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Previously he was employed with UConn as a milk inspector, going from farm to farm. Besides his wife Ann, Robert is survived by two sons, Greg Rau of Middletown, Timothy Rau and his wife Kathleen of Middletown, a brother, Irving Rau of Portland, three grandchildren, Amanda Rau, Jessica Rau, and John Rau. Funeral services will be held Thursday October 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Friends may call prior to the service from 5 to 6:30 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
OCT
22
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
