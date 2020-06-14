Robert Francis Reid Sr. " Bob ", 87, of East Hartford, beloved husband of Helen " Weezie" (Bowen) Reid for over 64 years, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Bob was born in Hartford on Oct. 26, 1932 to the late Henry and Edna Reid. After Bob attended Hartford High School, he enlisted in the US Army. He was a veteran of the Korean War, traveling throughout Europe. Upon his return in 1955, he married his sweet heart, Weezie, from Charter Oak Terrace. They settled and remained in East Hartford where they raised their four children. Bob was an upholsterer who learned the craft on the GI Bill, working at G. Fox and Co. In 1969, he started his own business - Reid Interiors located in East Hartford. He was masterful with his hands and sincerely enjoyed working with people, helping them with their decorating needs. His business grew to include B and C Upholstering, located in Hartford, where he worked with various companies and designers. His passion continued throughout his career and he passed that enthusiasm on to many. Bob retired at age 83! He was a long- time member of the Army & Navy Club in Manchester. He also belonged to the former Elks Club, Lodge #2063 in East Hartford and the former Masons Orient Lodge #62 AF & AM of East Hartford. Some of his many pleasures were, traveling, family gatherings, trips to the casino and golfing. He loved watching the Red Sox win and of course, UConn Basketball. A few of his favorite destinations were Misquamicut Beach in RI and Cape Cod. Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his oldest daughter, Terri Reid and her partner, Lucy Zamgochian of New Britain; his son, Robert F. Reid Jr. and wife, Debora Reid of East Hartford; granddaughters, Tonya Reid- Kim and Kaitlyn Reid; his son, Richard H. Reid and his late wife, Kim Walden Reid of Florida; granddaughters, Erica Stickels and Amanda Ferraina; and his daughter, Kathleen Kakos of Old Lyme Ct; grandsons, Mathew Kakos and Joseph " Joey" Kakos; great grandchildren, Nathan and MacKenzie Stickels, Lilith (Lily) Klass and Minerva (Mini ) Ferraina; along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his older brother, Edward Reid and wife, Betsy Reid of Enfield. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Bates and husband, Gordon of Framingham, Ma; his younger brother, James Reid and wife, Marybeth of Manchester. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with a funeral procession beginning at 11:30 am from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford followed by a graveside service with military honors at 12 noon at Veteran's Memorial Field #2 – Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Everyone in attendance must have a proper face covering and please adhere to the legal guidelines during the current health crisis. Although there will be no calling hours, his family hopes that you will hold him in your heart, as you remember him in your own special way. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484 or the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.The family would also like to thank, Vernon Nurses Association and Hospice team, along with a very special thank you to Myretta with Companions and Homemakers for her incredible care and support. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.