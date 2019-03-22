Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Robert "Bob" Fazzio

Robert "Bob" Fazzio Obituary
Robert "Bob" Fazzio, 60, of Wethersfield and formerly Hartford, beloved son of Rina (DiLoreto) Fazzio and the late Louis "Cheech" Fazzio, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Bob was born in Hartford on August 25, 1958 and had lived in the area all his life. He graduated from Bulkeley High School and worked as a laborer for Union #230. He took exceptional care of his mother, who lived with him, for many years and his family meant everything to him. A loving son, brother and uncle, he will be forever missed by his mother Rina; two brothers, James Fazzio and John Fazzio and his adored niece and goddaughter, Amanda Fazzio. He is also survived by his uncle, Carmen Fazzio and wife Angie; three aunts, Geraldine Fazzio, Joann DiLoreto and Anna Maria DiLoreto, as well as many cousins and friends. Calling hours will be Saturday (March 23) from 9:30 -11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory of Bob with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019
