1/2
Robert "Bruce" Fitzgerald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bruce" Fitzgerald, 63, of New York City, originally of St. Louis, MO and formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away September 8, 2020 after a valiant battle with his health, surrounded by the people who loved him most. He leaves behind his daughter, Jane Gagne (Dave), grandsons Liam & Brody Gagne, partner Inguna Reinfelde, siblings Ross Fitzgerald (Connie), Ellen Heid (Paul) and Brian Fitzgerald (Carole), and closest confidante, Sue Fitzgerald (Lee Peters), along with numerous family and friends. Bruce was passionate, determined and opinionated. He was also a goofball. He helped cofound the Connecticut eXtreme Croquet Society – flipping the rules of croquet upside down and playing in drainage basins, stream beds and uncharted jungles. After serving for 8 years in the Navy, Bruce dedicated his career to the renewable energy sector. He believed in a better tomorrow. Like his dad before him, he vowed to leave the world a better place. He certainly made the lives of those he loved, and those who loved him, unequivocally better. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to anything that will promote meaningful change for the future (ActBlue.com, JoeBiden.com, Moveon.org) and please, remember to vote this November. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Bruce's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved