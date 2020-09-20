Robert "Bruce" Fitzgerald, 63, of New York City, originally of St. Louis, MO and formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away September 8, 2020 after a valiant battle with his health, surrounded by the people who loved him most. He leaves behind his daughter, Jane Gagne (Dave), grandsons Liam & Brody Gagne, partner Inguna Reinfelde, siblings Ross Fitzgerald (Connie), Ellen Heid (Paul) and Brian Fitzgerald (Carole), and closest confidante, Sue Fitzgerald (Lee Peters), along with numerous family and friends. Bruce was passionate, determined and opinionated. He was also a goofball. He helped cofound the Connecticut eXtreme Croquet Society – flipping the rules of croquet upside down and playing in drainage basins, stream beds and uncharted jungles. After serving for 8 years in the Navy, Bruce dedicated his career to the renewable energy sector. He believed in a better tomorrow. Like his dad before him, he vowed to leave the world a better place. He certainly made the lives of those he loved, and those who loved him, unequivocally better. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to anything that will promote meaningful change for the future (ActBlue.com
, JoeBiden.com
, Moveon.org
) and please, remember to vote this November. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Bruce's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.