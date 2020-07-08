Robert Francis Jahn, 90, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020, surrounded by his children. He was the devoted husband of the late Jacqueline (Berberich) Jahn for 56 years and the son of the late Anastasia K. (Corrigan) and Karl F. Jahn, and stepson of the late Helen Jahn. Bob was the loving father of Steven (Jenny) Jahn, David (Susan) Jahn, Catherine (Joseph) Solomon and Margaret Jahn. He was the much beloved grandfather of Elizabeth, Patrick, Megan, Kristen, Michael, Justin, Zac and Trevor and a proud great-grandfather to Penelope, Daschiel, Liam and Connor. Along with his wife and parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister Dorothy (Jahn) Herbert, and his brother, Karl William Jahn. Bob was born in Auburn, New York, and graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1952. He served our country honorably as a sergeant in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and from 1952-1954 was stationed in Giessen, Germany. Bob settled in CT in 1955 when he began working at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in nuclear engineering and continued his career from 1970-1985 at Combustion Engineering Inc. in Windsor Locks. He earned a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1967, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hartford. In 1985, Bob went to work for The Traveler's Insurance Co in Finance, where he remained until his retirement in 1993. Bob was a dedicated lector and usher at St. John's Church in Cromwell for more than 60 years, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus DeSoto Council #6 for over 50 years, where he also served as Grand Knight from 1967-68, and he was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post #105, recognized for 50 years of service in 2017. Bob was also a dedicated public servant. Over the years, he served on numerous committees in Cromwell, including Building committees (1960's and 1980's); Charter Revision committees (1978, 1986-1988); the Capital Expenditure Committee (1979-81); the Board of Education (1973-1977 and 1997-2001), where he also served as Chairman 1975-76; and the Board of Finance (1981-1986 and 1988-1993). In 1984, Bob was elected a Connecticut State Representative for District #32, where he served from 1985-1987. He also served on the Cromwell Board of Selectman (1991-1993); the Police Commission (1993-1995); and the Economic Development Commission (1993-2017). He was most recently elected to the Board of the Fire Commissioners in the Cromwell Fire District from 2001-2009 and served on the Water Pollution Control Authority from 2010-2020. Bob twice received the CT Public Service Award, in 2007 and in 2010. In January 2020, the CT General Assembly, as well as the Mayor's Office for the Town of Cromwell, both recognized Bob for 50 years of leadership and dedicated service. Bob will be remembered as a quiet, humble gentleman who deeply loved his family, God and country. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9th at 12:00 pm in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint John Church in Cromwell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Saint John Church, 5 Saint John Court, Cromwell, CT 06416. Cromwell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
