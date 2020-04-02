|
Robert Francis "Lefty" Weingartner, age 88, died peacefully in his home in Glastonbury on March 25, 2020. He was born on May 4,1931 to John Charles Weingartner II and Rose (Roche) Weingartner in Rockville, CT. Robert is survived by his wife Gloria (Roberti) Weingartner, his sons Eric and John, his daughter Kristin Bourbeau, son-in-law Dean Bourbeau, daughter-in-law Yuko Weingartner, and his grandchildren, Jeremy and Jesse Boubeau, and Kyle Weingartner. Robert was a graduate of Rockville High School where he played baseball, soccer, basketball, and football and gained the moniker "Lefty" for his pitching arm. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Economics from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1957. He was a noted athlete and adventurer. After high school, he and a friend hitchhiked to Yellowstone National Park, where he took a summer job. Robert eventually enlisted as a United States Marine and served on Parris Island, SC, during the Korean War. He earned his private pilot license and he flew cessnas as a hobby. He was an avid fisherman and sailor. Robert worked for Aetna Life Insurance Company for 35 years. There he rose from a sales position to the Director of the Medicare Division, with 11 offices across the country, auditing 500 hospitals under a contract from the Social Security Administration. Robert served as president of the Aetna Men's Club, where he entertained several celebrities and sports legends. In retirement, Robert traveled extensively with his wife Gloria. He became very interested in large sailing vessels after visiting the tall ship regatta in New London, CT in 1992. The very next day, he hopped a ride on the Polish Tall Ship, the Dar Moldziezy, traveling across the Atlantic to England. That was the start of many lengthy journeys on the ship to various ports of call across the globe. His favorite trips were in the Nordic Seas and he loved to tell the tales of his adventures at sea. His know-how, ingenuity and adventurous, inquisitive spirit will be deeply missed by family and friends alike. Services and a Celebration of Life Gathering will take place after the ongoing shut down and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving Covid-19 Response Fund.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020