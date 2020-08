Or Copy this URL to Share

May 4, 1931 - March 25, 2020 Robert's committal service will be held on Aug. 15 at 11AM at St. Augustine's Cemetery, 136 Hopewell Road, South Glastonbury followed immediately afterward by a celebration of life at his home in Glastonbury. Call 860-982-2294 for more information.



