Robert G. Sutton
ROBERT G. SUTTON, better known as Capt. Bob, died on August 12, 2020, after a lifetime full of lots of friends and fun. Born on June 21, 1959, Father's Day and the Summer Solstice, he was a lunatic about boating and his mother always worried about him. Rob resided in Portland, CT, and his home was in the woods of Deep River, CT. Capt. Bob was most proud of being a father and a member of the Pattaconk Yacht Club (38 yrs), Meriden Motor Boat Club (35 yrs), the Southern New England Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society (33 yrs), and Martini Monday (29 yrs). Before retirement, he was a jet engine mechanic at Pratty & Whitney and a diesel mechanic at Portland Boat Works. Rob was a loving and forgiving man, was the best friend anyone could have, and enjoyed dancing to his own special beat. The son of the late Gaylord S. and Helen (Goembeski) Sutton, Rob is survived by his son Adam Sutton; First Mate Kimberly Deren; brothers John (Mary-Ellen), Richard (Patricia), and Paul (Carmen); nephews and niece Nathaniel (Kristin), Jeffrey (Jessica), James (Eva), Bryan (Elise), Shane and Autumn; great-nieces and -nephews Brady, Emily, Declan, Korey, Jack, Audrina and Sequoia; cats Louie and Deffy, Chicky Girls, boats, and countless dear friends. A private funeral will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT. To honor Capt. Bob, memorial gifts may be given to The CT River Museum, Essex, CT, https://shop.ctrivermuseum.org/collections/donations/products/memorial-gifts.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2020.
