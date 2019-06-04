Home

Robert G. "Bob" Vaillancourt Obituary
Robert G. "Bob" Vaillancourt, 74 died June 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.Born on March 25, 1945 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late George J. and Yvonne Labrie Vaillancourt.Bob served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Fire Station 5 in West Hartford, CT. He was a member of American Legion Post 503, Calabash, NC and VFW Post 7288, Calabash, NC.Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Judy Austin Vaillancourt; son, Jack Vaillancourt (Kathy Kondracki); daughters, Rita Vaillancourt, Teresa Vaillancourt (Bob Meehan), Nicole Peyton (Jim); brother, Donald Vaillancourt; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Justin, Jack, Joe, Niko, Kayli, Julia; and one great grandbaby, Isabella Rose. He is predeceased by one brother, Raymond Vaillancourt.Memorial information will be forthcoming shortly via Nikki and/or Teresa's FaceBook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Hwy W, Supply, NC 28462.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019
