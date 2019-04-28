Watson, Robert G., 88, of Rocky Hill, CT formerly of Wethersfield, CT, husband of 56 years to Wendy (Scholes) Watson passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. Bob grew up in Wethersfield graduating from WHS in 1948. After high school he joined the CT Air Nat'l Guard and while attending Colgate University he was drafted into the Air Force. Following his service, Bob obtained his pilot's license in FL and returned to CT briefly flying and giving lessons on the CT river. It was also at this time that he joined the family insurance business making that his lifetime career and eventually owning his own insurance company. In 1958, he was chairman of the Insurance City Open now the Travelers Golf Tournament. Bob loved golf and was a member of Wethersfield Country Club for many years. He was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants and the UCONN Huskies. Bob always enjoyed having a good cocktail with family and friends. He leaves behind three children and their spouses, Les (Jerry) Schnepf of Castle Rock, CO, Kim (Cliff) Gladding of Enfield, CT, and Jamie (Alison) Watson of Elizabeth, CO and two grandchildren, Taylor Gladding of Woodstock, CT and Zack Gladding of Somers, CT. Bob also leaves sisters, Betty (Al) Kottke, Judy (Dave) Winer and brothers Dick (Susan) Watson, Gary Watson, and Tom (Leslie) Watson and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Joyce Willsey and Eunice Crosen. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Pilgrim Manor/Covenant Village for the care and comfort they provided Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. A memorial service will be held on Fri. May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of St. Andrews the Apostle, 331 Orchard St., Rocky Hill, CT. Burial will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary