Robert George Brown, 92, of East Hartford, passed away on November 26, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his caring family. Robert was born in Houlton, Maine, on Jan 10, 1928, a proud son of Clinton Brown and Lillian Hogan Brown of Houlton Maine. He is survived by his sister, Donna Grass, of Sherman Mills. He enjoyed going to his Son and Grandsons' games and being the team water boy. He enjoyed long walks and days with his family. Robert was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean war. He retired from PYA Monarch's in South Windsor. Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Bragan and his wife Amore of Florida, Brian Brown of South Carolina, and four daughters; Debra Diaz of Rockville, Louann Wilson and husband Jeff of Coventry CT, Roberta Voisine of East Hartford, and Audrey Brown of East Hartford. He had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great -great grandson. He was predeceased by Theresa Marie Toce Brown, his loving wife of 65 years, who recently passed away on July 19, 2020. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Clinton (Brownie) Brown Jr. of Houlton, Maine, Dean Brown of Houlton Maine, and a sister, Doris Ward, of Virginia. A full service complete with military honors will be held in late spring once COVID has passed, so the entire family can be present. Donations should be made in his honor to a Veteran group in your local community. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.CremationCT.com