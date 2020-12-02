Robert Goodell, formerly of Middletown and Higganum, died November 25, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. He fought hard, but COVID and Alzheimer was a combination too difficult to defeat. Bob was born May 4, 1931, to Robert Goodell and Ruby (Rogers) Goodell. He graduated Middletown High School and went on to receive a BS in Civil Engineering at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. He worked for Onderdonk & Lathrop before establishing his own structural engineering firm, R. A. Goodell & Associates, which later merged to become Luchini, Milfort, Goodell & Associates, Inc. in Wethersfield. Upon his retirement in 2000, he and his wife relocated to Sarasota, Florida. He became involved in the Florida House Learning Center, volunteering as a Master Conservationist for the Center. He served on the Building Code Board of Adjustment & Appeals for Sarasota County. For several years he was a Norwich University representative at high school College Fairs. Bob found joy in music, especially jazz, and all forms of drumming. His habit of tapping beats on any available surface was very familiar to friends. He was an avid fan of the 49ers, and an early fan of the UConn's women's basketball team. Bob's interest in architecture and design spanned from ancient ruins in Malta to the Sarasota School of Architecture. His travels reinforced his long standing appreciation for the architecture and beauty of the world and the need for its stewardship. Bob was a devoted husband, father and Poppa. He will be remembered for his stories, his laugh, his extraordinary puttering, his taste for ketchup, and his love of chocolate. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Georgia Bashaw Goodell, their four children Gail Karas (Steve), Laurie Hennessey (Tom), Rob Goodell, and Betsy Goodell; grandchildren Aubria Scallon, Taylor Hennessey, Timothy Hennessey; and great granddaughter Jayda Baez. The family would like to express their gratitude to Inspired Living Sarasota for the care and compassion they showed Bob and his family. They would also like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their assistance. Per Bob's wishes, there will be a family service only. If you wish to honor him, please Wear a Mask, Social Distance and Wash Your Hands.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store