On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Robert H. Bidwell, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, peacefully passed away at the age of 83. Robert was born on March 10, 1937, in Hartford, CT to his father, Stewart Bidwell, and his mother, Irene Bidwell. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean, and their 3 children, Bobby, Sharon and Michael, their 6 grandchildren, Anthony, Brian, Crystal, Lindsey, Deanna, and Gabriella, as well as, their 5 great-grandchildren. Robert loved to spend time with his family, especially, playing a great game of cards. Robert's favorite hobby was working on cars and racing. In his younger years, you would find him at the Stafford Speedway. As he grew older he acquired his own antique cars and rebuilt them. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store