Robert H. Hubbard III., 80, of Vernon, loving husband of the late Sandra (Seymour) Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1938 in Hartford one of five children of the late Robert Jr. and Myrtle (Moors) Hubbard. Bob was a veteran of the US. Air Force proudly serving his country from 1955-1959. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a Pressman with the former Manchester Evening Herald. Bob was a member of Friendship Lodge #145 A.F. & A. M. He is survived by his two children; Robert H. Hubbard IV. and Christine (Hubbard) McCarthy and her husband Thomas McCarthy all of Vernon, his granddaughter Robin Hubbard and her fiancé Cricket also of Vernon, his brother Donald Moors Hubbard and his wife Regina of Dingmans Ferry, PA, a sister-in-law Rita Hadden of Mansfield and many nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to his wife and parents Bob was predeceased by his brother David and his two sisters; Sandy Lindsey and Sharon D'Alessandro. Bob's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mark the van driver from the Hockanum Valley Community Council and all the staff at the DeVita Dialysis Center for their assistance and care over the years. Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main St. in Manchester on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm. All are welcome to join the family for a graveside service with Military Honors on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 am in Section K2 Westminster of East Cemetery, 220 East Center St. in Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to the DeVita Dialysis Center or to the Hockanum Valley Community Council Transportation. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com





