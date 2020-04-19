|
Robert H. (Bob) Nelson, 92, of Avon, beloved husband of Mabel (Betty) E. (Logan) Nelson, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at UConn, John Dempsey Hospital. Born at Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, on February 16, 1928, the son of the late Martin and Mabel (Johnson) Nelson. Bob grew up in Waterbury, and was a graduate of Leavenworth High School. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Bob met the love of his life, Betty, while ice skating at Hubbard Park in Meriden. They would be together for the rest of their lives. Bob managed grocery stores in Simsbury and Avon for over 30 years starting at First National and Finast, before moving to Fitzgeralds. This is where he learned the names and occupations of everyone in the Farmington River Valley. He would greet and tease everyone in his store as if they were old friends, and in the process they became old friends. Bob was an only child raised during the Great Depression which may explain why, for the rest of his life, he was constantly surrounded by people, young and old. He was never too tired to have a catch, ride bikes, play tennis in the street, play badminton, or pitch batting practice on Sunday afternoons. Having played minor league baseball before being drafted into the US Army, he had a vicious curve ball and a knuckleball that mystified all the aspiring ball players growing up on Bronson Rd. in the 1960's and 70's. In winter months, he would load up the station wagon and head north for ski trips with the whole neighborhood in tow. Widely recognized as local expert on black bears in West Avon, he came nose to nose with these magnificent creatures on numerous occasions while raking leaves in his yard. In addition, he held the neighborhood record for trapping and relocating literally hundreds and hundreds of chipmunks. In all honesty, he truly had a way with animals great and small. At Christmas time, a neighbor stopped by with a plate of cookies only to discover her own cat sleeping on a chair in the family room. When she asked what her cat was doing there, Bob told her "he comes over for some treats and a nap every day." Bob truly was a character of the best sort and his memory will be cherished by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years; Mabel E. Nelson of Avon, his sons; Robert K. Nelson and his wife Debra of Mashpee, MA, Charles M. Nelson and his wife Janice of Avon, his daughter Linda M. Christen and her husband Jeffrey of St. Mary's, KS and Glen R. Nelson of Aspen, CO; his grandchildren; Emily Nelson, Katie Nelson, Melanie Christen and Jeffrey Christen: and great grandchildren Nikolai and PennyLynn Weston. Bob will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at St. Ann Cemetery in Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate). Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.come.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020