Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
(631) 477-0054
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes RC Church
Greenport, CT
Burial
Following Services
Orient Central Cemetery
Orient, NY
Robert H. Turner


1948 - 2019
Robert H. Turner Obituary
On Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019, Robert H. Turner passed away at San Simeon by the Sound, Greenport, NY. Robert was born on March 5, 1948 in Rockville Centre, NY. He attended school in Orient and Greenport before graduation from Laurel Crest Academy in Bristol, CT. Robert was a US Navy Veteran serving on the USS Mullinnex during the Vietnam Conflict. He was very proud of his military service. He graduated from Paul Smith's College after his discharge from the Navy. After meeting Mary Pacinda, the love of his life, they married and resided in CT. They became the proud parents of their son, Gregory. After Mary retired from her teaching career, Bob asked her if she would want to move to Orient. Her answer was, "Do I have a choice?" It was the best decision she made. Mary and Greg grew to love their new home and Bob realized his dream of returning to the Orient he knew and loved. Many people knew Bob by his license plate "MR ORIENT." Bob was predeceased by his mother and father, Betty and Floyd King, as well as his dear sister "Susie Q," Susan King. Besides his wife Mary and son Greg, Bob leaves behind his sister-in-law Christine Hoyne and her husband Tom of FL; his brother-in-law Mark Pacinda and his wife Debbie of Oakville, Ontario; his nieces Joanne Pacinda and her fiancé Josh, and Teresa Stevens and her husband Tyler; and nephews Ryan Pacinda and John Hoyne. Mary and Greg wish to thank Christine and Mark for her unwavering support over the last six months. He is also survived by William King. Bob also leaves behind his dear friends Mohammed and Susan Zanjani of CA and Mark and Jo-Ann Staves of CT. Above all else, Bob is remembered for his unconditional love of Mary and Greg and his beloved hometown of Orient and of course, the Boston Red Sox. Family will receive visitors Saturday, October 5th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home, Greenport, NY. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Agnes RC Church Greenport, NY. Burial will follow at Orient Central Cemetery in Orient, NY. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to John's Place and the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2019
