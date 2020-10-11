1/1
Robert Harry Rylander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Harry Rylander passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith Rylander, their two daughters; (1) Kristin Mastrovito and her husband, Paul, and their two children, Nicolas and Abigail of Granite Falls, NC; (2) Diana Cunniffe and her husband, David, and their two children, David and Colin of Little River, SC; a sister, Judith Kenyon and her husband, John, of Spring, Texas; a brother, William Rylander and his wife, Patti, of Vernon, CT. For the entire obituary and to send messages to the family, visit www.msfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved