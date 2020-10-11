Robert Harry Rylander passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith Rylander, their two daughters; (1) Kristin Mastrovito and her husband, Paul, and their two children, Nicolas and Abigail of Granite Falls, NC; (2) Diana Cunniffe and her husband, David, and their two children, David and Colin of Little River, SC; a sister, Judith Kenyon and her husband, John, of Spring, Texas; a brother, William Rylander and his wife, Patti, of Vernon, CT. For the entire obituary and to send messages to the family, visit www.msfh.net
.