Robert Henry Tuzik, 86 of Southport, passed away on June 6, 2020. Mr. Tuzik was born March 30, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Henry John Tuzik and Christine E. Grieshaber Tuzik. Mr. Tuzik graduated with a Bachelors of Architecture from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon). He was a member of the Theta Xi fraternity. He served two years in the US Army in New Orleans, Louisiana. Robert (Bob) was a great father and a strong influence in his children's lives. He always kept himself busy with some activity or interest. First and foremost he was an amazing cook as he loved to be in the kitchen preparing gourmet meals. He loved camping in their early years and always had the family at the Jersey shore. He had a keen interest in visiting the national parks and loved to take pictures while driving the RV which drove his wife, Jackie, nuts especially in the mountains. He was a wonderful photographer and he loved to travel overseas for vacation. He also enjoyed tending to a vegetable garden, grilling, golf amongst other interests. Years after his wife Jackie passed away he enjoyed movies, dancing, dining and traveling with a dear friend Ginny. Bob retired and relocated to Southport, NC in 2000. He had worked in Connecticut 28 years for Bank Building and Equipment Company as Corporate Vice President. At one time he was a registered architect in 22 states. Survivors include his three children, Steve Tuzik, Elizabeth Stein, and Edward Tuzik; four grandchildren, Robert Stein, Raymond Stein, Michael Tuzik, and Megan Tuzik; four great-grandchildren, Connor Tuzik, Cameron Tuzik, Claire Tuzik, and Cooper Tuzik; a sister-in-law Kendall Blum and her husband Dick; a nephew John L. Baer, and a niece Christie Browning. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacquelin Tuzik; and a sister Gertrude Baer. An inurnment and celebration of life will be in the Simsbury Cemetery, in Simsbury, CT later this fall. Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.