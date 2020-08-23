Robert (Bob) Hopkins Stoughton, Sr. 86 of Homestead, Florida formerly of West Suffield, Connecticut, passed away at home on July 25th. He was born January 16, 1934, son of the late Oliver Stoughton and Dorothy (Hopkins) Stoughton and lived in West Suffield until 1977 when he and his family moved to Homestead, FL. While living in West Suffield, he worked on the family farm, drove truck for Fleming Trucking, managed the Suffield landfill, was a volunteer fireman and the town dog warden. After his move to Florida, Bob worked as foreman for Rutzke Farms, operated a bait and tackle shop and spent a number of years working alongside his friend Tracey at the Arsenal Gun Shop. He is survived by his son, Robert H. Stoughton and his wife, Theresa of West Suffield; son Richard Stoughton of Sanford, NC and his daughter Lori DeFrances and her husband Guy of Windsor, CT; his grandchildren Kelly Flynn and her husband Ross Bowman of Charleston, SC and Gillian Flynn, of Enfield, CT; and also by his loving wife Alvah Stoughton of Homestead, FL and her children, Cathy Cleveland and her husband Doug of Lake Oak, Florida; Janet Jainarain and her husband Charles of Longwood, FL; and David Leis and his wife Dori of Miami, FL. He is also survived by his brother Richard Stoughton and wife Susan of Etna, Maine; and his sister Sharon Ledbetter and her husband Jim, of Columbia, CT; and by his many friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and by all who knew him. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, August 29th, 9:30 AM-10:30 AM, with a Memorial Service to follow immediately at 10:30 AM, at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East Street N, Suffield CT. Burial will follow in Over the Mountain Burying Ground, Phelps Road, West Suffield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Copper Hill United Methodist Church, East Granby, CT. The Memorial Service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31989889
