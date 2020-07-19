1/1
Robert Howard
1964 - 2020
Robert (Rob) Howard, was born on November 2, 1964 in Hartford, CT to Robert P. Howard and Frances L. Howard. He left this earth on May 23, 2020 at 55 years of age in Spanaway, WA. Rob was the youngest of 5 children. He is survived by his Daughter – Jessica (Jessie) Kelley and Grandson – Jackson Kelley of Klamath Falls, OR. and by his sisters Deborah (Howard) Arloski of Colorado, Linda (Howard) Gogl of California, and his 2 brothers, Timothy Howard and Kevin Howard both of Washington state. He will be missed! For service updates and to leave condolences, please visit www.havenrest.com/RobertRobHoward.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
