Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Ann's Episcopal Church
82 Shore Road
Old Lyme, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Comstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert I. Comstock Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert I. Comstock, Sr., age 78 of Jensen Beach, Florida, Killingworth, and a former longtime resident of Old Lyme passed away on November 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob leaves his beloved wife Frances Catherine (Zeh) "Cathy" Comstock, son, Robert I. Comstock, Jr. "Rob" and his wife Jan, daughter, Carolyn Hart and her husband Rory, three sisters, and his beloved five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00PM at Saint Ann's Episcopal Church, 82 Shore Road in Old Lyme. Interment will be privately held by his family in the Centerbrook Cemetery in Centerbrook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Home Port Cove, Branford, CT 06405 or to Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries, P.O. Box 184, Essex, CT 06426. To view Bob's full obituary, share a memory of him or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -