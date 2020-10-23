Robert Irwin Mooney, 98, of Simsbury passed away peacefully on October 21, surrounded by his family. He left us the on the anniversary of the passing of his beloved wife of 65 years, Shella (Steinberg) Mooney. Born February 9, 1922 in Bridgeport, to the late Sol and Ida Mooney, Bob owned Mooney's Sporting Goods Store with his brother Billy. He was the cherished patriarch of his family. He was an avid reader and devout sports enthusiast and served with honor in the US Army and as a commander of the Hartford Jewish War Veterans. He is remembered by his children Bryna Mooney, Hal and Judy Mooney, Rhonda and Edward Stachowiak, his grandchildren, Melissa and Joshua Wikoff, Steven Mooney, Eric Stachowiak, and great-grandchildren Avital and Benjamin Wikoff. Funeral Services will be held graveside at Beth El Temple Cemetery in Avon. The family will celebrate Bob's life over zoom on Sunday October 25 at 1:00. Donations in Bob's honor may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund or The Alzheimer's Association
. His family offers their deepest thanks to his loyal friends and caregivers. To sign the guest book for Bob, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
.