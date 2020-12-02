1/1
Robert J. Back
1936 - 2020
Robert J. Back, 84, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at Masonicare, Wallingford on November 25, 2020. Robert was born on February 17, 1936 in New Haven, a son of the late Joseph and Blanche Back. He was the beloved husband of the late Anita (Bossi). Robert Served in the United States Army during peacetime. He was an Electronic Technician for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed singing hymns in church services at Masonicare and listening to organ music. He will be dearly missed by his daughters Michele Baker and her husband Howard of Simsbury, Annette Wikiera of Colebrook, 4 grandchildren; Nicole, Catherine, Jeffrey and Maddie, and sister Jean Benoit of Cheshire. He is predeceased by his parents, wife, and sister Joyce Woliver. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 10:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven, CT. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
