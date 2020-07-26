Robert James Bean, age 88 Robert passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born on January 25, 1932 in Wolfeboro, NH, the son of Earl F. Bean and Janet B. Bean. He spent his early years in New Hampshire and then his parents moved to Portland, ME. Robert was educated in the Portland Public School system, and graduated from Deering High School in 1950. He continued his education at Portland Junior College, and transferred to Boston University where he received his B.S. degree in Public Relations in 1954. He was active in the SAE fraternity. After two years of service in the U.S. Army, Bob was eager to be a member of the business community. In 1957, he began a career in the casualty insurance business with Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in Boston, MA. He later transferred to their Connecticut offices in Manchester, East Hartford, and Norwich. In 1972 he became employed by Security Insurance, Co. of Hartford, where he served as Director of Field Claim Operations company-wide and retired in 1993. Bob married his best friend, Susan Fairchild, on June 27, 1959 and started a wonderful life in Glastonbury, CT after having been married in Longmeadow, MA. Those were very happy days and years as their family grew to three children – David, Kristin, and Gretchen – by 1964. Both Bob and Sue were active in church and civic affairs. He coached Little League baseball, was active with his son in YMCA Indian Guides, was a board member of the Glastonbury YMCA and a member and past President of The Service Club of Glastonbury. The family were charter members of the Glastonbury Hills Country Club. Bob and Sue took many winter vacations to the islands of Bermuda, Hawaii, St. Croix, and Jamaica, and the entire Bean family enjoyed their summer home in Kennebunkport, ME. Bob and Sue enjoyed 53 happy years together before she passed away on November 3, 2012. Bob's children were especially proud of the way their father lived his life with strength and grace the past seven and a half years, all while missing his beloved wife. He kept busy painting his favorite Maine seascapes in watercolors and letter writing to his many pen pals across the country. A memorial service will be held at The Congregational Church in South Glastonbury at a future date. Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Congregational Church in South Glastonbury, or The Glastonbury Family YMCA. A private family service and burial will be held at The Green Cemetery, Glastonbury. Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Hunter Lurie, and is survived by his son and wife, David and Marie Bean of Coronado, CA, his daughter Kristin Bean, of Phoenix, AZ, his daughter Gretchen Lurie, of Pasadena, CA, his sister Barbara Oulton, of Falmouth, ME, grandchildren LCDR Travis Bean and his wife Hannah, Tucker Bean, Paige Lurie, great-grandsons Joe and Ben Bean, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob's children offer a special thanks to the staff at Hartford Hospital, who were so gracious and kind to Bob and his family in his last days. Additionally, his children are very grateful for the friendship and caring of the South Church congregation, especially Ginne Clark, who was his friend and chauffeur for the past several years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store