Robert J. Belisle of Middlefield, CT passed away peacefully at his home in the arms of his loving wife of 43 years, Maureen (McCarthy) on March 15, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bob was born on April 11, 1954 in Holyoke, MA to the late Adelard and Marguerite Belisle. Bob grew up in South Hadley, and later attended Western New England College where he received his BS in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he was employed by Schlumberger and relocated with his new wife to Fort Smith, AK. Missing New England, they later returned to Pittsfield, MA where he was employed by the General Electric Company Ordinance Division. Bob was a well-respected and talented engineer. Still in the grips of the Cold War, Bob decided to go back into the oilfield industry and left GE for Teleco Oilfield Services in Meriden, CT. He quickly rose through the ranks and became the youngest Director of Engineering at the time. Teleco inspired his career and was where he made many life-long friends. Upon the sale of Teleco to Baker Hughes, he relocated to Houston, TX and after two years, founded Innova Electronics with his great friend and partner Trey Cooke. Bob was loved by everyone who knew him. People of all ages were immediately drawn to him and loved his sense of humor, brilliant imagination, and intelligence. He had an ever present sense of fun and could make the most mundane outing turn into a fun filled adventure. Bob had unlimited generosity, often privately giving to others. Bob will always be remembered as a remarkable man. He had the ability to bring everyone together and was always the life of the party. His sarcasm and wit could make people laugh in any circumstance and his jokes could go on for days. Bob loved Martha's Vineyard and spent many happy times at his home there with friends and family. He loved to golf and was an avid fisherman who never passed up the opportunity to catch a fish and never passed up the opportunity to rankle his Yankee friends with his love of the Red Sox, especially Vinny Parillo and BJ Kogut. Bob also had a passion for woodworking, creating many beautiful pieces. He dabbled in photography with stellar results. His "never give up" attitude allowed him to achieve anything to which he set his brilliant mind. With this unbounded tenacity he fought Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years and lived a quality of life that few could match. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend to all. He will be sorely missed. At the end of his life, Bob was fortunate to have the care of special people, especially his Babs, who truly became his daughter. Not the least of these special people are Kris Thompson and Melanie Bordelies. For their generous help, love, and unbelievable care, Maureen will be forever grateful. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Maureen, his estranged son Daniel, granddaughter Josephine Belisle, grandson Robert Brodie Belisle, like a son, BJ Kogut, his godchildren Alex Battistin and Julia Battistin, and the many grandchildren who touched his life: Riley, Luca, Joe, David, Passion, Kyla, Skyleen, and Lexus. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or a . To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020