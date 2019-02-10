Home

Robert J. Blandin, 60, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT, son of Emerald F. (Deron) Zimmerman and the late John F. Balndin. Bob worked as a machinist for 43 years at Flanagan Industries in Glastonbury, CT, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Besides his mother, Emerald, Bob is survived by his brother, Joseph F. Zimmerman, III; two sisters, Diane Napier and her husband Jack, and Jill Collins and her husband Robert; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Holly Zimmerman. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4-6 P.M., with a prayer service to take place at 6 P.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter of choice. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019
