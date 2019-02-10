Robert "Bob" J. Bonola, 81, of Plainville, loving husband for 52 years of Grace (Maietta) Bonola, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospital of Central Connecticut "NBGH" after a long illness. Bob was born in New Britain on August 2, 1937 and was the son of the late Joseph P. Bonola and Ersilia (Salvio) Bonola. Born and raised in New Britain, Bob was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1955 and was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Bremerhaven, Germany during the "Cold War". Bob was employed by what was originally known as Hartford National Bank, then becoming Connecticut National Bank, and eventually retiring from Fleet Shawmut Bank after 35 years of dedicated service. Bob was an avid photographer in the old days of film, going so far as to having his own dark room and developing his own photos, as well as being a prior member of the Plainville Photography Club. Bob was also a board member of the Plainville Zoning Board of Appeals and a member of the Mercedes Benz Club of America. One of Bob's favorite activities was fishing in the Old Saybrook area for snapper blues while spending summers in Old Lyme and fly fishing the Salmon River. Besides his beloved wife Grace, Bob is survived by his son, David R. Bonola and his wife Dina of Southington and his two grandsons, the apples of his eye, Christian and Julian. He also leaves his sister, Marlene Ouelette and her husband Joe of Methuen, MA, his brother, Joseph M. Bonola of Vernon, as well as his niece, Michelle Ouellette and her boyfriend Kevin Boudreau, nephew John Ouellette and Kimberly Eng of NY and their son Alex and his sister-in-law, Maria Poole. He also leaves many extended family members and dear friends, especially the coffee club gang of Bill, Ray and Sebby. Bob's family would especially like to thank Dr. David Roy, Dr. Mark Versland, Dr. Vipra Sharma and her staff for their tireless efforts. In addition, a special thank you to the staff of C5 at NBGH for the special care and compassion shown to Bob over the difficult course of his illness. The funeral will leave at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, (February 13th) from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad Street, Plainville followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. (Anyone that would like to go directly to the church the morning of the service is welcome to do so.) The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory of Bob with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.





