John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Robert J. Clark

Robert J. Clark Obituary
Robert J. Clark, 81 the husband of Frances (Caramatro) Clark died peacefully at his home in Manchester on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born in Keene, NH the son of Paul and Pauline (Plummer) Clark and had been a long time resident of Manchester. Robert served in the US Air Force and had been employed by American Airlines for over thirty years. He pursued his true passion for speed by being a member of the Club Corvette of CT and a Harley Davidson enthusiast. Besides his wife Frances he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to the Hospice program at ECHN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester with the Rev. Joyce Crutchfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00. Those wishing may make memorial donations to Memorials Processing 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online condolences please visit tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
