Robert John Colliton, MD, 89, died suddenly on April 21,2020. Born in Fargo, ND, and growing up in the small town of Kent, MN, he embodied the Midwest values of hard work, generosity, and steady support for his family and neighbors. Bob attended Breckenridge High School in Minnesota, where he was a lineman on the 1947 state championship football team. He was an amazing speller, and the class valedictorian. Bob's stories of what he did to get by, despite many obstacles, were an inspiration and example of perseverance and his all-American "can-do" outlook. Bob's father died when he was 12, leaving his mother to care for 3 boys. Bob and his brothers had to bale hay for 1 cent/bale, and work construction jobs to make ends meet, but his mother instilled the value of education, and was determined to have her sons attend college. He attended what is now known as North Dakota State University. Midway through college, not finding work in Fargo, Bob answered an ad to work in a fire tower, and made his way to Idaho, where for 9 weeks he was responsible, night and day, for reporting the compass bearing of lightning strikes and fires. After college, he enlisted in the Navy, and attended OCS in Newport, RI, where he trained as a cryptologist, and met the love of his life, Anna. They married in 1959. Bob served on the battleship, USS New Jersey during the Korean War. Upon his return, 2 years of medical school at The University of North Dakota were followed by 2 years at the University of Kansas Medical School. Bob completed his residency in anesthesiology at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, and went on to work at St. Francis for 30 years, where he developed friendships that lasted his whole life. Bob enjoyed his work, and his confident, soft-spoken manner undoubtedly reassured his patients. Bob's greatest joys were spending time with his family. Bob spent many summers in Falmouth, Cape Cod, where "Papa Bob" would stand guard at the driveway, watching his grandchildren ride their bikes, and treat them to Smitty's ice cream. "Uncle Bob" made hundreds of trips to Anna's hometown, Bristol, RI, where he enjoyed Portuguese food, the lively banter of Anne's family, and was regarded as the family doctor for the whole Bristol gang. Bob had a special connection with his brother Patrick. Trips to Perham, MN where together they golfed, fished for wall-eyed pike, and sat lake-side watching the antics of their children and grandchildren were a highlight of the last few years. Bob loved to read, and always had a stack of books, magazines and newspapers by his chair. American history was his favorite subject, but he also devoured stories on finance, politics, and science. Bob liked to watch sports, especially with his family, and knew the stats of all of his favorite teams, especially the Red Sox. It was always tough to beat him at card games, especially the game of Setback. He was a smart, generous, and kind man with a warm smile who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bob is predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Anna (George) Colliton. They lived in Vernon, CT where they raised 4 children, Kenneth Colliton, Charles Colliton, Carole Doar, all now residing in West Hartford, and daughter Kathleen Gozdan of Warminster, PA. Bob is also survived by his brother, Patrick Colliton of Fargo, ND, along with 12 grandchildren, 4 son/daughter-in-laws, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his brother James Colliton. A memorial service and celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020