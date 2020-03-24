|
Robert Joseph Connelly, 82, passed away on Monday, March 23 at his home in Newmarket, New Hampshire. He was a beloved father and grandfather. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Kelly) Connelly, Bob lived in West Hartford for over 40 years. He relocated to New Hampshire several years ago to live with his daughter. Bob was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and Morse School of Business. He spent his entire 48 year career working at Kaman Aerospace Corporation in Bloomfield, Connecticut. During that time he also served as CFO for Kaman subsidiary Ovation Guitars for several years. Bob served on the Board of Directors of Kaman Employees Federal Credit Union and later on the Board of American Eagle Federal Credit Union. Upon his retirement from Kaman he began volunteering with Foodshare, where he served on the Development Advisory Council. He also volunteered as a tutor in the Hartford public elementary schools. Bob is survived by his three children: Patrick Connelly and his partner Will Hoser of Chester, Vermont, Kate Connelly of Alexandria, Virginia, and Brigid Connelly of Newmarket, New Hampshire. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Ian and Niamh Connelly of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Bob was happiest when spending time with his grandchildren, who adored their Pa. He is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Karen Connelly, his sister Helen O'Toole, and his brothers Timothy Connelly and William Kelly. In light of the current limitation on public gatherings, burial will be private. A memorial service will be held in West Hartford this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT, 06002. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020