Robert (Bob) J. Dacey passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 1st 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born November 23rd, 1930 in Waltham, MA to the late Agnes and William Dacey. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Clarissa. He is survived by two sons: Thomas of Old Lyme, CT and Dan and his wife, Lynn of Medina, OH, his cherished granddaughter Jaclyn and nephews: Robert Dacey, Edwin Dacey and their loving families. Bob entered the Army in 1951 during the Korean War and served in Korea with the 35th infantry as a combat infantry man. He was awarded with The Purple Heart and The Combat Infantry Mans Badge. During his Army career, Bob also served as a Military Escort to Army personnel killed in action. Bob served on numerous boards and committees for the Town of Berlin: Zoning Board of Appeals, Mattabassett Sewer Authority, The Original Charter Commission, The Board of Finance and The Berlin Town Council. Bob was awarded The Volunteer of the Year in 2011 also The Berlin Democratic Town Committees Chairman Award for Service to Berlin's Democratic party in the year 2013. Bob was employed by The Hartford Insurance Company for 40 years, retiring as Assistant Vice-President. The gift of his story telling will be missed by many. Due to current circumstances there will not be any calling hours and a private family burial in Wilcox Cemetery in East Berlin. To share memories and condolences with Bob's family please visit, www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.