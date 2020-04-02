|
|
Robert Joseph Doheny, 88, of Haddam, husband of the late Betty (McShane) Doheny, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Waltham, MA, the son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Walsh) Doheny. Prior to his retirement Bob worked as a Test engineer for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. Bob was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the US. Air Force. Bob was an avid New England Patriot fan and was so proud of his grandsons Ryan and Jarod. Bob will finally be reunited with his beloved Bee. Bob is survived by two daughters, Meg Griffin and her husband Dean of Deep River, and Marybeth Zubizarreta and her husband Allen of Carbondale, CO and two grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Sasha and Jarod. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Soderberg, four brothers, Edward, Henry, Donald and John Doheny. The Funeral Liturgy and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020