Robert J. Drake, born in Madison, Wisconsin on November 26, 1952, died suddenly on October 11, 2020. He leaves his wife of 37 years, Marjorie, his daughter, Sarah; his sister and brother-in-law Joan and Louis Scuderi and two nephews, Louis and Benjamin. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and her husband, Pat and Allen Boyce, and his niece Hannah; his brothers-in-law and their wives, and daughters: Jerome and Susan Howes, Margaret, Emily and Elizabeth; Charles and Julie Howes, Nicole and Angela. He was predeceased by his father, Roger Drake, his mother, Marjorie Drake, his stepmother, Billie Munding Drake and two sisters, Julie and Jennifer. Bob was a brilliant eccentric with a stubborn streak and an unexpected vein of sentimentality. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, and educating them about wine. He read voraciously, from history to science fiction and crime fiction. He was his actor daughter's biggest fan, and traveled to New York, Boston and on the high seas to watch her musical theater performances. He had a 37 year career as an environmental engineer, and had recently retired from ERM, an environmental remediation firm. He received his Bachelor's degree, Master's degree and his Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and was known to many as "Dr. Bob". We will miss him forever. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be shot into space. We hope to have a gathering in his memory when it is safe to congregate. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.