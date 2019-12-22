Home

Robert J. Druge


1961 - 2019
Robert J. Druge Obituary
Robert James Druge, 58, of Coventry, beloved husband of Lynne (Henderson) Druge passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born September 29, 1961 in Manchester, the son of John and Ann (Donahue) Druge. He was a locksmith at the University of Connecticut for 32 years until his retirement in April 2019. Besides his wife he is survived by his brothers Steven Druge of Vero Beach, FL and Thomas Druge and his wife Lisa of Morgantown, West VA, as well as their daughters, Fiona and Marla. He was predeceased by his father and mother. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland, CT. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 PM at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
