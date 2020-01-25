Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Robert J. Dul Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Dul Sr., 83, beloved husband to Angela (Liburdi) Dul, of Kensington, passed away Thurs. Jan. 23, 2020. He was born in New Britain and was son to the late John and Bertha (Adamowska) Dul. He had worked for CCSU for many years. In addition to his wife, Angela, he will be dearly missed by his 2 children: Robert J. Dul Jr. and spouse Aileen Dul of Newington and Barry Lee Dul and spouse Kathy Cacela Dul of Manchester, 1 Grandson Tyler and 1 GrandDog Tilly and many nieces and nephews. A time of visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 8:30-9:30am at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Funeral services will follow with his Funeral Liturgy at 10AM in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -