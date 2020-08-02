Robert J. Fiorillo, "Bob" of Bloomfield, CT and Marco Island, FL passed away on June 8th in Florida after a short illness. Bob was born in Bristol, CT in 1932 to the late Michael & Nell (Tunila) Fiorillo, his family soon moved to Hartford, CT where he attended Weaver High School. Bob served in the Army during the Korean War and upon returning started his own plumbing company, Robert J. Fiorillo Plumbing which served the greater Hartford region for many years. He was known for his generosity and hard work, always willing to help a friend or family. Bob was an avid boater always around water either fishing, diving or clamming and was a long time member of the Westerly Yacht Club in Rhode Island and an original member of the Gillmen Dive Club in Hartford. He is survived by his beloved partner of 44 years, Sheila Kivney, sister Eleanor Melley, sister in-law Alba Fiorillo, aunt Lois Tunila, ex-wife Mary Jane Fiorillo, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by brothers Philip, Thomas and Michael Fiorillo. A private ceremony will be held at a later date where his ashes will be interred at Mount St. Benedict's



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store