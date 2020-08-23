Obituary Robert J. Grenus 3/18/1944 - 8/12/2020 Robert (Bob) Joseph Grenus passed peacefully in his home located in Carlsbad, CA on August 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Bob is survived by, Doreen M. Grenus of Carlsbad, CA; Son Robert M. Grenus, Daughter Laureen M Grenus & Son Gary J. Grenus; Sister, Patricia Bassett; Grandchildren; Evan M. Grenus, Kelsey A. Grenus & Ashton J. Grenus. He is preceded in death by Cousins, Nieces & Nephews. Bob was born on March 18, 1944 in Springfield, MA to Mother, Mary Julia Grenus. Bob graduated from Nativity BVM in 1962 in Pottsville, PA. Bob married Doreen Christmas and they have been happily married for 56 years. Residing in Glastonbury, CT for 24 years, then moving their residence to San Diego, Ca since 1994. Bob worked for MetLife as a financial advisor for over 25 years. Bob enjoyed spending his time playing tennis, hiking & exploring the national parks. He was an avid biker and he enjoyed romantic walks on the beach with his wife and beach strolls with his children, he enjoyed gardening and spending time in nature. He was passionate about photography which was his most creative endeavor. We all look forward to him sharing his amazing photos. Bob was an active and dedicated member of his local church and enjoyed donating his time to others in need. An official ceremony is to be determined and will be held in Glastonbury, CT. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, please 'adopt' an endangered animal in Robert J Grenus' name from the World Wildlife Foundation AKA WWF. Please go online and enter this URL www.gifts.worldwildlife.org
. OR donate to NCPSG – North County Parkinson's Group. Go to: www.NCPSG.org
to donate Condolences can be sent to Doreen Grenus 3411 Corte Panorama, Carlsbad, CA 92009. The family would like to thank Silverado Hospice, San Diego, CA for their care and efforts and NCPSG (North County Parkinson's Support Group).