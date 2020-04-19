|
|
Glastonbury, CT - Robert Joseph Knott, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 12, at his home in Glastonbury after a long battle with kidney disease. He was born on June 9, 1933 in Elgin, IL, to Leroy Knott and Angeline Stevens Knott. Growing up, Bob was an active boy who especially liked roaming the woods of Northern Minnesota as well as hunting and fishing with his cousins. From a very young age, he was an avid reader and enjoyed books on military history. After high school graduation in 1951, Bob enlisted in the Marine Corps where he qualified as an expert marksman and became an Air Traffic Controller. A combat veteran, he served 18 months as a tower controller at a forward airfield in Korea. One of his best war stories involved the time that he met Ted Williams after Williams crash-landed his F9F Panther fighter aircraft at the airfield where Bob was serving. It was also the first time that Bob had laid eyes on a jet powered airplane! After finishing his tour in Korea, the Marine Corps sent Bob to Opa-Locka Air Base in Miami where he met his future wife, Elaine Drush. The couple wed in 1954 and were married for 62 until Elaine's death in 2015. After discharge from the Corps, Bob began working in Industrial Sales in the area of specialty parts. He often recalled how he designed a unique engine bolt for the 1965 Mustang. His job required frequent moves but eventually Bob and Elaine settled their family on Cape Cod. They both loved to play golf and, upon retirement, moved to Florida and then to Greenville SC so they could enjoy playing year-round. After the passing of his wife, Bob moved to Glastonbury CT to be closer to his family and especially his daughter Carol. Besides his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Jean Ann Piazza and Betty Flora, and his daughter Donna Susan Knott. Bob is survived by his brother, Michael Knott of Elgin, IL, children Robert Joseph Knott, Jr (Elizabeth) of Naples, FL, Carol Knott Moeller (Michael) of Glastonbury, CT and Thomas Andrew Knott (Lisa) of Boston, MA, his grandchildren Robert Joseph Knott III, Sarah Knott, Kathryn Moeller Bolton, Erin Moeller Regan, Michael P. Moeller, Benjamin Knott, Charlotte Knott, and Kiley Knott, and great-grandchildren Jackson, Ava and Madison Knott. Bob was a warm, kind spirit with an infectious sense of humor and penchant for telling astonishing stories. He enjoyed watching good movies while surrounded by his family. He leaves a legacy of deep love for his children and grandchildren who will cherish the jokes he told with a mischievous gleam in his eye. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne MA
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020