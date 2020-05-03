Robert J. Landry, 82, of Moodus, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Robert (Bob) is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lucille [Couture] Landry, and three children Sue Kocsis, her husband Bruce, John, his wife Karen and Mike, his wife Rebecca. Before his marriage, he was a member of the United States Air Force and Marine Corp. Shortly after his marriage on June 1,1963, Bob moved from Biddeford, Maine to Connecticut to begin his career with Pratt & Whitney where he worked for over 25 years. While raising his own children, he often coached and umpired youth baseball and softball and never failed to attend his children's and, later, grandchildren's games and events. Bob was an avid life-long, Boston, Milwaukee, and ultimately Atlanta Braves fan. He loved to build things with his hands and often added significant additions to his homes by himself. He was an active member, leader and mentor in Alcoholic's Anonymous. After his retirement in 1992, Bob began his hobbies and volunteerism in earnest. He took up model ship building and painting and hand-crafting custom pen and pencil sets. He played an active role in St. Bridget of Kildare where he helped to map out their cemetery, he was a driver for meals on wheels, and was a member of the East Haddam Senior Center. Bob played an active and meaningful role in the lives of his beloved grandchildren, Erik, Valeda, Marissa, Cassandra, Rita, and Stephen. The surviving Landry family members would like to thank all the healthcare heroes of Middlesex Hospice Care for their professional support and loving care in assisting Bob on to a better place. In place of flowers, it was Bob's wish for contributions to be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit the Spencer Funeral Home website, www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com, for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.