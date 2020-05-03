Robert J. Landry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Landry, 82, of Moodus, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Robert (Bob) is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lucille [Couture] Landry, and three children Sue Kocsis, her husband Bruce, John, his wife Karen and Mike, his wife Rebecca. Before his marriage, he was a member of the United States Air Force and Marine Corp. Shortly after his marriage on June 1,1963, Bob moved from Biddeford, Maine to Connecticut to begin his career with Pratt & Whitney where he worked for over 25 years. While raising his own children, he often coached and umpired youth baseball and softball and never failed to attend his children's and, later, grandchildren's games and events. Bob was an avid life-long, Boston, Milwaukee, and ultimately Atlanta Braves fan. He loved to build things with his hands and often added significant additions to his homes by himself. He was an active member, leader and mentor in Alcoholic's Anonymous. After his retirement in 1992, Bob began his hobbies and volunteerism in earnest. He took up model ship building and painting and hand-crafting custom pen and pencil sets. He played an active role in St. Bridget of Kildare where he helped to map out their cemetery, he was a driver for meals on wheels, and was a member of the East Haddam Senior Center. Bob played an active and meaningful role in the lives of his beloved grandchildren, Erik, Valeda, Marissa, Cassandra, Rita, and Stephen. The surviving Landry family members would like to thank all the healthcare heroes of Middlesex Hospice Care for their professional support and loving care in assisting Bob on to a better place. In place of flowers, it was Bob's wish for contributions to be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit the Spencer Funeral Home website, www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com, for online expressions of sympathy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved