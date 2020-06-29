Robert "Bob" J. Lennon, Sr., 71, of Windsor, beloved husband of Malvi (Garcia) Lennon passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Providence, RI on August 8, 1948, to the late Joseph Lennon and Elaine (Maynard) Brown. Bob grew up in Providence, and proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He met the love of his life, Malvi, in Tampa, FL. In 1994 they moved to Connecticut where he was employed by General Dynamics in Groton for 35 years before retiring. His family was his life. He cherished the time spent with his wife, his children, and especially his grandchildren. Besides Malvi, his wife of 33 years, he is survived by five children; Richard (Laura) Gulledge of Hattiesburg, MS, Lely (Jason) Marek of Windsor, Robert J. Lennon, Jr. of Riverview, FL, Patricia Anderson of Orlando, FL, James R. (Kristen) Lennon of Orlando, FL; seven grandchildren, Landon, Adelynn, Hailey, Hannah, Abigail, James, and Tyler; and his beloved dog, Arizona. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Damien of Molokai-St. Joseph Church, 1747 Poquonock Ave., Poquonock section of Windsor. Burial with military honors will be in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Windsor. For those unable to attend the family encourages you to watch the Mass by following this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31778897 In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bob's name to "The Meso House" at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. Checks should be made payable to Thornton & Naumes House, and be addressed to Thornton & Naumes House, Attn: Martha, 48 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115. To leave online condolences please visit: www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 29, 2020.