1/
Robert J. Lockery
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Lockery, 66, of Manchester, CT passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to Kenneth A. and Helen (Rifenburgh) Lockery on September 14, 1953. Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sister Susan and his aunt Janet. He is survived by a brother William; a sister and brother in law Sally and Alan; nephews William Jr., Robert, and Daniel; nieces and their husbands Elizabeth and Andrew, and Rebecca and Christopher; a great niece Brooklyn; an uncle John and a very special fur friend "Miss Kitty". Robert lived the majority of his life in the Manchester/East Hartford area. He held various jobs throughout his working years. A graveside service with burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford, CT. 06108 are assisting the family. To sign the online guestbook go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert's memory to CT Humane Society at give.cthumane.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
8605284135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved