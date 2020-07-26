Robert J. Lockery, 66, of Manchester, CT passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to Kenneth A. and Helen (Rifenburgh) Lockery on September 14, 1953. Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sister Susan and his aunt Janet. He is survived by a brother William; a sister and brother in law Sally and Alan; nephews William Jr., Robert, and Daniel; nieces and their husbands Elizabeth and Andrew, and Rebecca and Christopher; a great niece Brooklyn; an uncle John and a very special fur friend "Miss Kitty". Robert lived the majority of his life in the Manchester/East Hartford area. He held various jobs throughout his working years. A graveside service with burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford, CT. 06108 are assisting the family. To sign the online guestbook go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert's memory to CT Humane Society at give.cthumane.org